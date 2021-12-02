US Markets
CM

Canada's CIBC profit misses on higher provisions, lifts dividend 10%

Contributors
Nichola Saminather Reuters
Mehnaz Yasmin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce missed analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Thursday as it raised loan-loss provisions by 36% in its personal and commercial banking unit, and lifted its dividend 10%.

Adds details of earnings

TORONTO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO missed analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Thursday as it raised loan-loss provisions by 36% in its personal and commercial banking unit, and lifted its dividend 10%.

Canada's fifth-largest lender increased its dividend to C$1.61 from C$1.46, and said it would buy back up to 10 million shares, about 2.2% of outstanding common stock.

Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$1.57 billion ($1.23 billion), or C$3.37 per share, in the three months ended Oct. 31, from C$1.28 billion, or C$2.79 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the company to report C$3.53 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The bank took provisions for loan losses of C$78 million, with the increase in its personal and commercial banking business offsetting reserve releases in other divisions. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings rose 6% to C$2.1 billion.

Similar to peers, CIBC also faced net interest margin challenges and higher costs, with the former down 17 basis points from a year ago in the personal and banking unit and all-bank non-interest expenses up 13% on an adjusted basis.

Those were driven by higher performance-based compensation, it said.

($1 = 1.2796 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather and Mehnaz Yasmin; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Jan Harvey)

((Nichola.Saminather@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7519;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CM

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular