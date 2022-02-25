Canada's CIBC profit beats estimates on business lending, capital markets

By Nichola Saminather and Sohini Podder

TORONTO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) CM.TO comfortably beat analysts' estimates for quarterly earnings on Friday as adjusted profit rose 14% from a year earlier, thanks to lower provisions for credit losses and higher revenue across all its major units.

Net income excluding one-off items increased to C$4.08 a share in the three months ended Jan. 31, compared with C$3.58 a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$3.67 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Canada's No. 5 lender reported higher revenues on both a year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter basis, with strength in its Canadian commercial and wealth business in particular highlighting the return of business borrowers who had pulled back for most of the pandemic.

With the result, CIBC becomes the second Canadian bank, following Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO to post a positive earnings surprise in a quarter in which analysts had expected some challenges, including higher expenses and a lower contribution from trading units following a record quarter a year earlier.

CIBC's capital markets business also saw strong revenue growth, up 11% from a year ago and 29% from the prior quarter, on improved trading and corporate banking performances.

Higher volumes overall helped mitigate a 10-basis-point decline in net interest margins in the bank's personal and business banking division from a year earlier and an 8-basis-point drop in its U.S. margins.

It also helped offset an 11% increase in total expenses from a year earlier, although they fell 4% from the previous quarter, when a jump in costs outpaced growth in revenues.

CIBC reported an overall net profit of C$1.87 billion, or C$4.03 a share, up from C$1.63 billion, or C$3.55 a share.

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather in Toronto and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Susan Fenton)

