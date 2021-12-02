Canada's CIBC posts higher quarterly profit, lifts dividend 10%

Corrects to remove reference to loan losses in first paragraph

TORONTO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO posted higher quarterly profits on Thursday, as the lender reaped higher fees from wealth management and U.S. and Canadian banking arms.

Canada's fifth-largest lender raised its dividend to C$1.61, from C$1.46 in each of the last six quarters.

Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$1.57 billion ($1.23 billion), or C$3.37 per share, in the three months ended Oct. 31, from C$1.28 billion, or C$2.79 per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had estimated the company to report C$3.53 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.2796 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather and Mehnaz Yasmin; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Nichola.Saminather@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7519))

