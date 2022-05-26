US Markets
CM

Canada's CIBC misses quarterly profit estimates

Contributors
Nichola Saminather Reuters
Manya Saini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce missed analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, on higher provisions for credit losses and expenses and lower investment banking revenue.

TORONTO, May 26 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO missed analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, on higher provisions for credit losses and expenses and lower investment banking revenue.

Net income excluding one-off items was C$1.65 billion, or C$$1.77, in the three months ended April 30, compared with C$1.67 billion, or C$1.79 a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$1.78 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Canada's fifth-largest lender reported overall net profit of C$1.52 billion, or C$1.62 a share, down from C$1.65 billion or C$1.78 a year ago.

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather in Toronto and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Nichola.Saminather@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7519;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular