Canada's CIBC misses quarterly profit estimates

TORONTO, May 26 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO missed analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, on higher provisions for credit losses and expenses and lower investment banking revenue.

Net income excluding one-off items was C$1.65 billion, or C$$1.77, in the three months ended April 30, compared with C$1.67 billion, or C$1.79 a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$1.78 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Canada's fifth-largest lender reported overall net profit of C$1.52 billion, or C$1.62 a share, down from C$1.65 billion or C$1.78 a year ago.

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather in Toronto and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

