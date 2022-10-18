Canada's CIBC adds former finance minister Morneau to board

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO said on Tuesday the country's former finance minister, Bill Morneau, will join its board of directors effective Nov 1.

Morneau served as Canada's minister of finance from 2015 to 2020 and played a key role in shaping sustainable and inclusive monetary policies, the lender said in a statement.

He has also advocated on issues such as climate change and the digital economy at major international forums, it added.

