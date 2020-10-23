Canada's Chorus Aviation receives takeover proposal

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Canadian aircraft repair and overhaul services provider Chorus Aviation CHR.TO said on Friday it had received a non-binding acquisition proposal from a third party.

Dartmouth-based Chorus, however, said there can be no assurance that any transaction will occur.

Shares of Chorus, which has a market value of about C$383 million ($292 million), rose nearly 7% before being halted.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.