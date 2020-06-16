Canada’s Central Bank Is Serious About Designing a CBDC, Job Posting Reveals
After years of research, the Bank of Canada is preparing to design its own central bank digital currency (CDBC).
Revealing its plans in a June 11 job posting, the central bank said it was âreinventing central bankingâ and radically rethinking the nature of Canadaâs cash.
âThe Bank of Canada is embarking on a program of major social significance to design a contingent system for a CBDC, which can be thought of as a banknote, but in digital form,â the bank wrote.
Still, the job posting said as much about the new role â CBDC Project Manager â as it did about the project itself, going into detail on some of the features of a digital banknote.
According to the job posting, Canadaâs CBDC should protect user privacy (though not to the degree that cash does), remain accessible to those without bank accounts or mobile phones, work when the power is out and rival banknotes in their security, so as to gain confidence among the cash-wielding public.
Furthermore, that bank wants its CBDC to live on an architecture âwith a potentially multi-decade evolving lifespanâ that can grow in tandem with policy goals.Â
Other technical details remain undetermined, however. The bank did not state what technology its CBDC might run on, whether it would follow a token-based or account-based model, or how it could create a digital currency that works where electricity does not.Â
Those details will take shape over the project managerâs three-year tenure. During that time, the bank also wants to build out a âCBDC pilot system.â
The move casts Canada as a serious contender in the race to develop CBDCs. Many nations have begun mulling the issue of national digital currencies, and some, including China, appear to be on the verge of issuing their own. But only a handful have actualized their findings to the extent that the Bank of Canada is doing now.Â
To be clear, the bank has not committed to issuing a CBDC just yet. Officials downplayed the need for one as recently as February, arguing that there was no âcompelling caseâ for a Canadian CBDC unless a private digital currency such as Libra took off.
The Bank of Canada did not commit to ultimately issuing a CBDC in the job posting, and a spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
