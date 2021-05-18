US Markets
Canada's Centerra pursuing 'all measures' after Kyrgyzstan gold mine seizure - CEO

Jeff Lewis Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Canada's Centerra Gold is taking all measures possible to protect shareholder rights and is seeing good support from the Canadian and UK governments, Chief Executive Scott Perry said on Tuesday, a day after Kyrgyzstan seized control of the company's Kumtor gold mine.

Kyrgyzstan's parliament voted Monday to take over the gold mine, the country's largest, after Centerra said it would take the government to an international court.

(Reporting by Jeff Lewis Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Jeff Lewis

