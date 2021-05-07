US Markets
Canada's Cenovus Energy swings to quarterly profit on higher demand

Cenovus Energy Inc on Friday swung to a first-quarter profit from the previous three-month period, as global crude recovered on the back of easing COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine rollouts, which elevated demand.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company posted net earnings of C$220 million ($180.56 million), or 10 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from a net loss of C$153 million, or 12 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter.

($1 = 1.2184 Canadian dollars)

