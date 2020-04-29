Canada's Cenovus Energy swings to quarterly loss as crude prices collapse
Adds production, realized prices and background
April 29 (Reuters) - Canada's Cenovus Energy CVE.TO swung to a quarterly loss on Wednesday, hurt by a significant decline in global demand for crude oil caused by the coronavirus outbreak and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.
The crash in global crude prices has dragged down oil producers' stocks and forced companies to adopt cost-cutting strategies, with Cenovus suspending its dividend, cutting full-year spending, slashing output and pausing its crude-by-rail program.
While total production rose 8% to 482,594 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) as Canada's main crude-producing Alberta province eased production cuts, Cenovus said prices for its crude declined 54% to C$22.74 per barrel in the first quarter from a year earlier.
Net loss stood at C$1.80 billion ($1.29 billion), or C$1.46 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared to a profit of C$110 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, from a year earlier.
($1 = 1.3938 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- SPECIAL REPORT-Former Labradoodle breeder tapped to lead U.S. pandemic task force
- Health advisers to U.S. auto union say masks not enough to shield workers from coronavirus
- DraftKings to go public in 2020 at $3.3 bln valuation
- U.S. Oil Fund to exit June futures, buys contracts expiring late 2020, 2021