Canada's Cenovus Energy swings to quarterly loss as crude prices collapse

April 29 (Reuters) - Canada's Cenovus Energy CVE.TO swung to a quarterly loss on Wednesday, hurt by a significant decline in global demand for crude oil caused by the coronavirus outbreak and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The crash in global crude prices has dragged down oil producers' stocks and forced companies to adopt cost-cutting strategies, with Cenovus suspending its dividend, cutting full-year spending, slashing output and pausing its crude-by-rail program.

While total production rose 8% to 482,594 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) as Canada's main crude-producing Alberta province eased production cuts, Cenovus said prices for its crude declined 54% to C$22.74 per barrel in the first quarter from a year earlier.

Net loss stood at C$1.80 billion ($1.29 billion), or C$1.46 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared to a profit of C$110 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, from a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3938 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

