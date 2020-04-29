US Markets
CVE

Canada's Cenovus Energy swings to quarterly loss as crude prices collapse

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ethan Lou

Canada's Cenovus Energy swung to a quarterly loss on Wednesday, hurt by a significant decline in global demand for crude oil caused by the coronavirus outbreak and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Adds production, realized prices and background

April 29 (Reuters) - Canada's Cenovus Energy CVE.TO swung to a quarterly loss on Wednesday, hurt by a significant decline in global demand for crude oil caused by the coronavirus outbreak and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The crash in global crude prices has dragged down oil producers' stocks and forced companies to adopt cost-cutting strategies, with Cenovus suspending its dividend, cutting full-year spending, slashing output and pausing its crude-by-rail program.

While total production rose 8% to 482,594 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) as Canada's main crude-producing Alberta province eased production cuts, Cenovus said prices for its crude declined 54% to C$22.74 per barrel in the first quarter from a year earlier.

Net loss stood at C$1.80 billion ($1.29 billion), or C$1.46 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared to a profit of C$110 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, from a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3938 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVE

Other Topics

Energy Oil

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular