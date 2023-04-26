Canada's Cenovus Energy reports lower first-quarter profit

April 26 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO reported a fall in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by lower oil prices.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company reported a net income of C$636 million ($466.45 million), or 32 Canadian cents per share, for the quarter, compared with C$1.63 billion, or 79 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3635 Canadian dollars)

