Canada's Cenovus Energy aims to cut emmissions by 30%

Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Canada's Cenovus Energy on Thursday unveiled plans to reduce per-barrel greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by the end of 2030 and spend an additonal C$1.5 billion ($1.15 billion) on businesses run by the country's indigenous communities.[nGNXfp1Lt]

The company said it is adopting a climate and greenhouse gas emissions strategy with several options to help it reach targets. The strategy will also advance its methane emission reduction initiatives that are already underway at its Deep Basin operations and lead to additional operational efficiencies.

($1 = 1.3050 Canadian dollars)

