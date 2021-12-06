US Markets
Canada's CDPQ aims to buy stake in Brazilian infrastructure co CCR -report

Canadian pension fund Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec [CDPDA.UL] is looking to buy Andrade Gutierrez's stake in Brazilian infrastructure company CCR SA, O Globo columnist Lauro Jardim reported on Sunday.

O Globo said CDPQ aims to potentially take the company private in the future. Two banks - Bank of America and Santander - were mandated by CDPQ for the deal, according to the report.

Last month, Andrade Gutierrez canceled a deal with Brazilian asset manager IG4 to sell its 14.86% stake in CCR, saying certain preconditions were not met.

CCR, Andrade Gutierrez and CDPQ did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments.

