Canada's CDPQ aims to buy stake in Brazilian infrastructure co CCR -report

SAO PAULO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Canadian pension fund Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec CDPDA.UL is looking to buy Andrade Gutierrez's stake in Brazilian infrastructure company CCR SA CCRO3.SA, O Globo columnist Lauro Jardim reported on Sunday.

O Globo said CDPQ aims to potentially take the company private in the future. Two banks - Bank of America and Santander - were mandated by CDPQ for the deal, according to the report.

Last month, Andrade Gutierrez canceled a deal with Brazilian asset manager IG4 to sell its 14.86% stake in CCR, saying certain preconditions were not met.

CCR, Andrade Gutierrez and CDPQ did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini, editing by Ed Osmond)

