Canada's Canopy Growth seeks bankruptcy protection for BioSteel unit

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Pot producer Canopy Growth WEED.TO said on Thursday it would seek bankruptcy protection for its sports nutrition products' segment BioSteel.

Canopy Growth had been exploring options for a while for BioSteel, which accounted for about 60% of the company's fiscal first-quarter adjusted core loss.

U.S.-listed shares of the company fell 7% in premarket trading.

Canopy reiterated on Thursday that it expects to achieve positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) across its remaining business units exiting fiscal 2024.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal and Shinjini Ganguli)

