Canada's Canopy Growth seeks bankruptcy protection for BioSteel unit

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

September 14, 2023 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Pot producer Canopy Growth WEED.TO said on Thursday it would seek bankruptcy protection for its sports nutrition products' segment BioSteel.

Canopy Growth had been exploring options for a while for BioSteel, which accounted for about 60% of the company's fiscal first-quarter adjusted core loss.

U.S.-listed shares of the company fell 7% in premarket trading.

Canopy reiterated on Thursday that it expects to achieve positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) across its remaining business units exiting fiscal 2024.

