Canada's 'Cannabis 2.0' Is Almost Here. But Canopy Growth Stock Still Isn't a Buy, Analyst Says.

MKM Partners is worried by a lack of activity in the company’s product lines ahead of Dec. 17, when pot-infused drinks, edibles, and other products become legal in Canada.

A trip to Canopy Growth’s Ontario, Canada, headquarters for an analyst event did little to impress MKM Partners’ Bill Kirk, who maintained his neutral rating on the cannabis company’s stock in a note to clients on Thursday.

Canopy Growth stock (ticker: CGC) gained 1.2% in Thursday trading, to $18.60. The stock has dropped more than 30% this year, compared with the S&P 500’s 24.4% gain.

Pot-infused drinks, edibles, and other products that cannabis companies weren’t initially allowed to market under Canada’s legalization measure will become legal on Dec. 17, in what’s being called by the industry “Cannabis 2.0.” But Kirk is worried by a lack of activity in the company’s product lines ahead of that date.

“All that said,” Kirk noted, “maybe all that matters is that Canopy is more ready than peers, which was apparent across the day.”

Wednesday’s event was focused on Canopy’s manufacturing and beverage facilities, Kirk said in his note. While he wrote that “the fruits of Canopy’s outsized (on an absolute basis) R&D spending” were on display, “our general thesis around overreliance on government action and a difficult path toward profitability are unchanged.”

Canopy has made moves that will allow it to profit from marijuana legalization in the U.S., if that ever happens. It’s struck a deal with the U.S. company Acreage Holdings (ACRGF) that effectively allows it to acquire the company if pot is legalized in the U.S. The problem for Canopy is that pathway doesn’t exist.

For now, Kirk argues, the company’s production is simply too labor-intensive and investor margin expectations are too high.

