Canada's Caisse pension says has cut Russia financial exposure

Allison Lampert Reuters
Canada's second-biggest pension fund, Caisse de depot, on Thursday said it has sold off positions in Russia and would avoid future exposure to the country due to Russia's conflict with neighboring Ukraine.

"There's no interest in investing directly and being exposed to the strategies when it comes to Russia, that’s the main principle," Charles Emond, chief executive of the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, told reporters.

Emond said Caisse had previously sold off securities under sanctions that had been acquired in the past and the fund's policies respect Canadian sanctions.

