Canada's CAE profit plunges on lower flight simulator sales
May 22 (Reuters) - Civil aviation training company CAE Inc CAE.TO on Friday reported a 35.8% fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a slump in training revenue in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Canadian company warned of a significant impact in the short term.
The COVID-19 crisis has roiled the global travel sector, with air travel demand in U.S. alone down by about 95% as state-wide lockdown measures led to a rise in ticket cancellations and decline in traffic.
"In March, approximately one-third of Civil training locations worldwide suspended operations, and several of those remaining open, operated at significantly reduced capacity," the company said.
Montreal-based CAE, the world's largest civil aviation training company, said revenue in its civil aviation unit grew just 1.4% in the fourth quarter ended March 31.
Net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$78.4 million ($55.9 million), or 29 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter, from C$122.3 million, or 46 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to C$977.3 million from C$1.02 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 41 Canadian cents per share and revenue of C$1.04 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
($1 = C$1.40)
(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
((Rachit.Vats@tr.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 61822828; Reuters Messaging: rachit.vats.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryCAE
Other TopicsCommodities US Markets
Explore CompaniesExplore
Most Popular
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Xenetic Biosciences, Dycom, Dynavax Technologies
- U.S. Chamber CEO warns against overdoing it with production "reshoring" effort
- California officials reject subsidies for Musk's SpaceX over Tesla spat
- China ready to put Apple, other U.S. companies in 'unreliable entity list'- Global Times