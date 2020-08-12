Canada's CAE posts quarterly loss as virus hits flight simulator sales

Aug 12 (Reuters) - CAE Inc CAE.TO reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday, as a collapse in passenger air traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced airline customers to slash costs and defer deliveries of flight simulators.

CAE, the world's largest civil aviation training company, said its deliveries of flight simulators fell 60% to 2 units in the first quarter ended June 30. (https://bit.ly/2PMldhq)

Quarterly net loss attributable to the company's shareholders was C$110.6 million ($83.36 million), compared with a profit of C$61.5 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3267 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Allison.Lampert@thomsonreuters.com; 514-796-4212; Reuters Messaging: allison.lampert.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.