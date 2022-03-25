US Markets

Canada's budget deficit shrinks over first 10 months of 2021/22

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Canada recorded a far smaller budget deficit in the first 10 months of fiscal 2021/22 compared to the same period a year ago, as the costs of the COVID-19 crisis continued to recede, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The April to January shortfall was C$75.29 billion compared with a C$268.18 billion deficit over the same 10 months in 2020/21, the data showed.

"As expected, the government's 2021–22 financial results show a marked improvement compared to the peak of the COVID-19 crisis," the finance ministry said.

April-January revenues grew by 33.3%, led by higher tax revenues and other revenues. Program expenses fell 24.0%, largely on lower emergency transfers to individuals and businesses.

On a monthly basis, Canada posted a deficit of C$5.18 billion in January, compared to a deficit of C$20.01 billion in January 2020.

Canada's fiscal year runs from April to March.

