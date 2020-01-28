US Markets

Canada's Brookfield gets OK to build Brazil solar power plants

Reuters
Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc has received the go-ahead from Brazilian antitrust regulator Cade for certain solar energy projects in the country's northeast, according to a decision published in the government's official gazette on Tuesday.

