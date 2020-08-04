US Markets

Canada's Brookfield considers bid for Spain's Merlin properties - Expansion newspaper

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Canadian infrastructure fund Brookfield is studying a takeover of Spain's Merlin Properties, the Expansion newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

MADRID, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Canadian infrastructure fund Brookfield is studying a takeover of Spain's Merlin Properties , the Expansion newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to Expansion, Brookfield had been interested in acquiring Merlin before the coronavirus pandemic, and has stepped up its plans since the real-estate group's market valuation has plunged.

Neither Brookfield nor Merlin immediately responded to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Nathan Allen, editing by Louise Heavens) ((Nathan.Allen@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: MERLIN PROP SOC M&A/BROOKFIELD ASSET (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular