Canada's Brookfield considers bid for Spain's Merlin properties - Expansion newspaper

MADRID, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Canadian infrastructure fund Brookfield is studying a takeover of Spain's Merlin Properties , the Expansion newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to Expansion, Brookfield had been interested in acquiring Merlin before the coronavirus pandemic, and has stepped up its plans since the real-estate group's market valuation has plunged.

Neither Brookfield nor Merlin immediately responded to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Nathan Allen, editing by Louise Heavens) ((Nathan.Allen@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: MERLIN PROP SOC M&A/BROOKFIELD ASSET (URGENT)

