Canada's Brookfield commissions first phase of renewable energy park in Indian state

BENGALURU, March 14 (Reuters) - Canada's Brookfield Asset Management BAM.TO said on Thursday that it commissioned the first phase of its solar power sourced renewable energy park in the western Indian state of Rajasthan.

The first phase is expected to produce an output of 268 megawatt capacity power, while a total of 550 megawatt capacity power is expected at the end of second phase.

(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru)

