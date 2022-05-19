Canada's Brookfield buys Britain's HomeServe for $5 bln

By Emma-Victoria Farr and Sachin Ravikumar

FRANKFURT, May 19 (Reuters) - Canada's Brookfield Asset Management BAMa.TO said on Thursday it has agreed to buy British home repair services firm HomeServe HSV.L for 4.08 billion pounds ($5.04 billion), as it looks to broaden its portfolio of UK residential infrastructure assets.

HomeServe shareholders will receive 1,200 pence in cash for each share they hold, representing a roughly 71% premium to HomeServe's stock price prior to its disclosure of takeover talks with Brookfield in April.

Shares of HomeServe rose about 16% to 939 pence following that Brookfield disclosure.

"We look forward to supporting HomeServe's continued growth globally as critical residential infrastructure is upgraded in the coming years to drive decarbonisation and improve energy efficiency," Brookfield Infrastructure Managing Partner Sikander Rashid said.

Earlier in May, Reuters reported that Brookfield was working with banks to sell its 45% stake in French towers firm TDF Group as it seeks to capitalize on growing demand for key infrastructure assets across Europe.

Citigroup and Credit Suisse are working on the sale which could value TDF at more than 5 billion euros ($5.30 billion).

($1 = 0.8085 pounds)

