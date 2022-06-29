Canada's Brookfield buys 2.6% stake in Australia's AGL Energy

June 30 (Reuters) - AGL Energy AGL.AX, Australia's top power producer, said on Thursday it had learned a unit of Canadian investment manager Brookfield Asset Management BAMa.TO acquired about 2.6% of its stake on June 24.

