US Markets
AGL

Canada's Brookfield buys 2.6% stake in Australia's AGL Energy

Contributor
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published

AGL Energy, Australia's top power producer, said on Thursday it had learned a unit of Canadian investment manager Brookfield Asset Management acquired about 2.6% of its stake on June 24. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar;)) nL4N2YH01C

June 30 (Reuters) - AGL Energy AGL.AX, Australia's top power producer, said on Thursday it had learned a unit of Canadian investment manager Brookfield Asset Management BAMa.TO acquired about 2.6% of its stake on June 24.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AGL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular