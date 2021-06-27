Canada's Brookfield Business Partners acquires Modulaire Group for $5 billion

US Markets

Canada's real estate service provider Brookfield Business Partners announced on Sunday an agreement to acquire UK-based Modulaire Group <IPO-MODU.L>, which is backed by private equity firm TDR capital, for $5 billion.

June 27 (Reuters) - Canada's real estate service provider Brookfield Business Partners BBU_u.TO announced on Sunday an agreement to acquire UK-based Modulaire Group IPO-MODU.L, which is backed by private equity firm TDR capital, for $5 billion.

Brookfield's investment will be funded with about $1.6 billion of equity and the company intends to fund about $500 million, with the balance funded by institutional partners, the company said.

Modulaire Group, an infrastructure services company, said the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Modulaire's current management team will remain with the company following its acquisition by Brookfield Business Partners, the company said.

