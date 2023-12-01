News & Insights

Canada's Brookfield Asset Management raises $28 bln for global infrastructure fund

December 01, 2023 — 07:11 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canada's Brookfield Asset Management BAM.TO said on Friday it had raised $28 billion towards its largest ever fund for investments in infrastructure assets globally.

The asset manager said it had also raised $2 billion for related co-investment vehicles.

The fund has already deployed 40% of its capital in six investments, the company said.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
