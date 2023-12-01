Canada's Brookfield Asset Management raises $28 bln for global infrastructure fund

Adds details on fundraise in paragraphs 2-3

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canada's Brookfield Asset Management BAM.TO said on Friday it had raised $28 billion towards its largest ever fund for investments in infrastructure assets globally.

The asset manager said it had also raised $2 billion for related co-investment vehicles.

The fund has already deployed 40% of its capital in six investments, the company said.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.