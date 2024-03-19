Canada's Brookfield Asset Management names Hadley Peer Marshall as CFO

Adds background in paragraphs 1-2

March 19 (Reuters) - Canada's Brookfield Asset Management BAM.TO named Hadley Peer Marshall as chief financial officer succeeding Bahir Manios, the company said on Tuesday.

Hadley Peer Marshall joined Brookfield Asset Management in New York in 2015 as part of the infrastructure group, where she is the co-head of infrastructure debt and structured solutions.

