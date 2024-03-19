News & Insights

Canada's Brookfield Asset Management names Hadley Peer Marshall as CFO

March 19, 2024 — 07:45 am EDT

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

March 19 (Reuters) - Canada's Brookfield Asset Management BAM.TO named Hadley Peer Marshall as chief financial officer succeeding Bahir Manios, the company said on Tuesday.

Hadley Peer Marshall joined Brookfield Asset Management in New York in 2015 as part of the infrastructure group, where she is the co-head of infrastructure debt and structured solutions.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

