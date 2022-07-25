Canada's British Columbia issues emergency alert for 'multiple shooting scenes'

July 25 (Reuters) - Authorities in Canada's British Columbia issued an emergency alert for multiple shootings in the city of Langley and asked residents to stay alert and away from the area of the incident.

"Multiple shooting scenes in the downtown core in the city of Langley with 1 incident in Langley township involving transient victims," the alerts send to residents' phones read.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Mark Porter)

