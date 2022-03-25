Canada's Bombardier to put reverse stock split to vote in May

March 25 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO said on Friday it will seek shareholder support in May for a reverse stock split of the Canadian business jet maker's class A and Class B shares that could range between 10-for-1 and 30-for-1.

