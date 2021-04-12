US Markets
Canada's BMO to sell EMEA Asset Management business for about $870 mln

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's Bank of Montreal said on Monday it has entered into an agreement with Ameriprise Financial Inc to sell its EMEA asset management business for about C$1.1 billion ($870 million) in an all-cash transaction.

The transaction separately involves certain BMO asset management clients to move to Columbia Threadneedle Investment, Ameriprise's global asset management business.

The terms of the U.S. agreement were not disclosed.

($1 = 1.2541 Canadian dollars)

BMO AMP

