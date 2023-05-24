News & Insights

US Markets
BMO

Canada's BMO, Scotiabank report lower income on higher provisions

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

May 24, 2023 — 06:39 am EDT

Written by Nivedita Balu, Mehnaz Yasmin, Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

Adds BMO's results

May 24 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal BMO.TO and Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO on Wednesday reported lower adjusted earnings at home as the Canadian banks set aside higher provisions.

The results come as investor confidence has deteriorated in markets amid high volatility triggered by U.S. banking turmoil and a relentless rate-hiking cycle.

BMO, which completed its acquisition of Bank of the West in February, however, reported a rise in second-quarter profit as higher interest rates shored up its net interest income.

Adjusted income from Scotiabank's Canadian banking segment fell 10% while that of BMO's fell 8%, reflecting higher provisions for credit losses.

Provisions for credit losses jumped to C$709 million from C$219 million, due to economic uncertainty and challenging market conditions in Chile and Colombia amid rising inflation, Scotiabank said.

BMO said adjusted provision for credit losses was C$318 million at the end of the second quarter, compared with C$50 million a year ago.

BMO's net income, excluding one-off items, rose to C$2.22 billion ($1.65 billion), or C$2.93 per share, for the three months ended April 30, compared with C$2.19 billion, or C$3.23 a share

For Scotiabank, it fell to C$2.17 billion ($1.62 billion), or C$1.7 a share, from C$2.77 billion, or C$2.18 a share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Toronto, and Mehnaz Yasmin and Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely and Bernadette Baum)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMO
BNS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.