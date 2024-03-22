News & Insights

US Markets
CG

Canada's BMO partners with Carlyle to launch investment fund

Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

March 22, 2024 — 06:40 am EDT

Written by Arasu Kannagi Basil for Reuters ->

Adds partnership details throughout

March 22 (Reuters) - BMO Global Asset Management said on Friday it had partnered with U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group CG.O to broaden access to private markets for Canadian investors.

Toronto-headquartered BMO said its partnership with Carlyle will provide investors access to a private equity portfolio through a single fund, which is expected to be available this spring.

The fund will offer monthly subscriptions with "low investment minimums" to its investors, BMO said.

(Reporting by Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((ArasuKannagi.Basil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CG
BMO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.