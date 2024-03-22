Canada's BMO partners with Carlyle to launch investment fund

Adds partnership details throughout

March 22 (Reuters) - BMO Global Asset Management said on Friday it had partnered with U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group CG.O to broaden access to private markets for Canadian investors.

Toronto-headquartered BMO said its partnership with Carlyle will provide investors access to a private equity portfolio through a single fund, which is expected to be available this spring.

The fund will offer monthly subscriptions with "low investment minimums" to its investors, BMO said.

