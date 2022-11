Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canadian crypto exchange Bitvo said on Tuesday it had terminated its deal to be bought by FTX, which filed for bankruptcy last week.

Bitvo also said it had no material exposure to FTX or any of its affiliates.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

