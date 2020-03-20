Canada's biggest banks, insurers to hold annual meetings online as virus spreads

March 20 (Reuters) - Canada's largest banks and insurers said on Friday they would hold their annual meetings online, in a move to shelter shareholders and employees from the fast-spreading coronavirus.

The "big six" Canadian lenders - Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO, TD Bank TD.TO, Scotiabank BNS.TO, Bank of Montreal BMO.TO, CIBC CM.TO and National Bank of Canada NA.TO - are participating in this initiative.

The companies had to obtain a court order as Canadian banks and insurers are not permitted to hold an electronic annual meeting without relief from a court, the statement said

"We have jointly obtained a court order that allows us to hold our annual meetings, in whole or in part, using electronic means," a statement from the companies said.

Manulife MFC.TO and Sun Life SLF.TO, the country's largest insurers, will also move their annual meetings online.

Smaller bank peers Canadian Western Bank CWB.TO, Laurentian Bank LB.TO and insurers Great-West Lifeco GWO.TO, and Canada Life will also hold their annual meetings virtually.

