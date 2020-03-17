Canada's Big Six banks to limit hours, close branches in coronavirus fight

Adds details of CIBC changes

March 17 (Reuters) - Canada's six largest banks will temporarily limit operating hours and cut the number of operating branches as part of new coordinated measures to support social distancing to curb the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the Canadian Bankers Association said on Tuesday.

Many banking services will continue to be available through automated banking machines, mobile apps, bank websites and telephone banking, the industry group said on Tuesday.

Late on Monday, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO said that, beginning Wednesday, it will close about 206 banking centers that don't offer over-the-counter cash and banking services, while the remaining 816 locations will operate under modified hours.

Many employees in non-client facing roles are also working from home starting this week, and the bank is donating C$100,000 to the World Health Organization and C$650,000 to Canadian charities, it said.

The banks will maintain critical services for customers and special care will be given to branches in rural communities, the CBA said.

The move comes on a day when Ontario, Canada's most populous province, banned gatherings of more than 50 people and ordered the closure of bars and restaurants in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Monday, the death toll in Canada had risen to four and the number of infected jumped to 407 from 341.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru, Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Bernadette Baum)

