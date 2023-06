June 14 (Reuters) - Canada's BCE Inc BCE.TO said on Wednesday it would cut 1,300 positions in its unit Bell as the company tries to rein in costs in an uncertain economy.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

