Canada's Baytex Energy to buy Ranger Oil for $2.5 bln

February 28, 2023 — 07:13 am EST

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO said on Tuesday that it would buy U.S. peer Ranger Oil Corp ROCC.O for $2.5 billion including debt, as the Canadian company looks to boost its presence in South Texas' Eagle Ford shale basin.

After the deal closure, expected in the second quarter of 2023, the combined entity will be led by Eric Greager, the chief executive of Baytex.

