World Markets

Canada's Banro agrees sale of Namoya gold mine in Congo

Contributor
Helen Reid Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stringer .

Canadian miner Banro Corporation has agreed to sell its Namoya Mining gold mine in Democratic Republic of Congo to Shomka Resources Ltd, in which China's Baiyin International Investments has a minority stake, it said on Tuesday.

Adds details, context, quotes

JOHANNESBURG, June 23 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Banro Corporation has agreed to sell its Namoya Mining gold mine in Democratic Republic of Congo to Shomka Resources Ltd, in which China's Baiyin International Investments has a minority stake, it said on Tuesday.

Banro mines have faced several attacks by armed militia in eastern Congo. Two of its workers were kidnapped in July 2019.

Banro told Reuters in February it was looking to sell Namoya at a discount, after it was forced to suspend operations there and at several other mine sites.

Under the deal, which is subject to final approval from Congo's government, Banro would receive a perpetual royalty for all production from the Namoya property, it said.

Banro Chairman Brett Richards declined to disclose the purchase price or the royalty.

The buyer, Shomka Resources, is a joint venture owned 65.5% by Congolese-owned Shomka Capital Ltd and 34.5% by Chinese firm Baiyin International Investments Ltd. The Chinese company bought Banro's Twangiza mine in January.

Shomka Resources Chairman and Chief Executive Victor S. Kasongo said his firm aimed to resume production at Namoya by early January. He said the new owners were speaking to communities near the mine on alleviating poverty and keeping the peace.

(Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2852;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    Second Virus Lockdown Hinges on Public Health Response: Johns Hopkins

    John Hopkins Vice Dean for Public Health Practice Josh Sharfstein discusses what’s being learned from the resurgence of Covid-19, and the latest developments on antibody treatments. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Francine Lacqua.

    Jun 15, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular