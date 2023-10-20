Canada's banking regulator says lenders will need to hold more capital as mortgage balances grow

Adds details from press release

TORONTO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Canada's banking regulator said on Friday that its revised guidelines that go into effect in 2024 will require lenders to hold more capital for negatively amortizing mortgages as risks from growing loan balances grow due amid interest rates.

The Bank of Canada's interest rate hikes have led a rise in monthly mortgage payments while in some cases where the payments are fixed, they do not cover the interest portion of the loan.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) announced revised capital guidelines, including its Capital Adequacy Requirements, Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test, Minimum Capital Test, and Mortgage Insurer Capital Adequacy Test.

"We have updated several of our capital guidelines to promote prudent allocation of capital against risks that lenders and insurers take... We believe these incremental changes add additional resilience to Canada's financial system," Superintendent Peter Routledge said.

The regulator has been closely monitoring the impact of the interest rate hikes on Canadian homeowners while urging lenders to tackle risks from mortgage extensions.

The risks related to rising mortgage balances has forced Canada's biggest banks to set aside more funds for bad loans, eating into profits.

Among Canada's big six banks, Bank of Montreal BMO.TO, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO, Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO and Toronto Dominion TD.TO offer fixed-payment variable rate mortgage options. Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO and National Bank of Canada's NA.TO variable-rate offerings have payments that adjust upward with rates.

Fitch in a recent note said that the change can be "comfortably absorbed", impacting common equity tier 1 ratios by less than 2% of the average third quarter average of 13.5% for the four banks with exposure.

The changes will not lead to an increase in monthly payments for consumers who currently have a mortgage, OSFI said.

For banks with a fiscal year end of Oct. 31, the revised CAR guideline is effective November 1, 2023.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Toronto Editing by Alistair Bell)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.