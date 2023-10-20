News & Insights

US Markets
RY

Canada's banking regulator says lenders will need to hold more capital as mortgage balances grow

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

October 20, 2023 — 11:17 am EDT

Written by Nivedita Balu for Reuters ->

repeats with no change to copy

TORONTO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Canada's banking regulator on Friday that its revised capital guidelines that go into effect in 2024 will require lenders to hold more capital for negatively amortizing mortgages.

The spikes in interest rate have led a hike in monthly mortgage payments while in some cases where the payments are fixed, they do not cover the interest portion of the loan.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) has been closely monitoring the impact of the interest rate hikes on Canadian homeowners while urging lenders to tackle risks from mortgage extensions.

For consumers who currently have a mortgage, the changes will not lead to an increase in monthly payments, OSFI said.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Toronto)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RY
BMO
CM
BNS
TD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.