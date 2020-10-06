Canada's August trade deficit narrows slightly to C$2.45 billion

Adds details, analyst comment, CAD reaction

OTTAWA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Canada's trade deficit in August narrowed slightly to C$2.45 billion ($1.85 billion) as Canadian exports and imports stabilized after two months of strong growth, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted August's deficit would be C$2.00 billion. Statscan revised July's trade deficit to C$2.53 billion from an initial C$2.45 billion.

Imports fell 1.2%, driven by lower imports of aircraft and other transportation equipment and parts, while exports were down 1.0% on lower exports of passenger cars and light trucks, Statistics Canada said.

"I think it's a bit of a disappointment. We've kind of paused the export recovery since the start of COVID after three straight months. We've taken a small step back," said Ross Prusakowski, principal economist at Export Development Canada.

Still, export levels of passenger cars and light trucks were almost C$200 million higher than pre-pandemic, Statistics Canada said.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading nearly unchanged at 1.3260 to the greenback, or 75.41 U.S. cents

($1 = 1.3251 Canadian dollars)

