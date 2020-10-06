Canada's August trade deficit narrows slightly to C$2.45 billion

US Markets

Canada's trade deficit in August narrowed slightly to C$2.45 billion ($1.85 billion) as Canadian exports and imports stabilized after two months of strong growth, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted August's deficit would be C$2.00 billion. Statscan revised July's deficit to C$2.53 billion from an initial C$2.45 billion.

($1 = 1.3251 Canadian dollars)

