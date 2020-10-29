US Markets

Canada's attempt to get part of Huawei CFO's case against U.S. extradition denied

Moira Warburton Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS

The Canadian attorney general's attempt to get part of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's arguments against her extradition to the United States dismissed has been denied, a ruling released on Thursday showed.

The decision means arguments will go ahead in the third branch of abuse of process alleged by Meng's lawyers, who have argued that the United States misrepresented evidence in its request to Canada for Meng's extradition.

Meng is facing charges in the United States for misleading the bank HSBC HSBA.L about Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's HWT.UL business dealings in Iran.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

