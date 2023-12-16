Canada's ATB Capital to sell off assets of defunct hedge fund Traynor Ridge

Dec 16 (Reuters) - ATB Capital Markets, the eighth largest Canadian financial institution, has been retained to liquidate the assets of collapsed Toronto hedge fund Traynor Ridge Capital, a court-appointed receiver said in documents filed on Friday.

The mandate is subject to court approval, according to documents filed by receiver Ernst & Young in an Ontario court.

In early November, an Ontario court placed Traynor Ridge and the funds it manages in receivership after the sudden death of its sole director, as the provincial securities regulator probes millions of dollars of trading losses incurred by brokers.

The Toronto-based alternative investment management firm managed three prospectus-exempt funds known as the TR1 Funds, according to its website.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Allison.Lampert@thomsonreuters.com; 514-796-4212; Reuters Messaging: allison.lampert.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.