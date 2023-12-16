News & Insights

Canada's ATB Capital to sell off assets of defunct hedge fund Traynor Ridge

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

December 16, 2023 — 02:19 pm EST

Dec 16 (Reuters) - ATB Capital Markets, the eighth largest Canadian financial institution, has been retained to liquidate the assets of collapsed Toronto hedge fund Traynor Ridge Capital, a court-appointed receiver said in documents filed on Friday.

The mandate is subject to court approval, according to documents filed by receiver Ernst & Young in an Ontario court.

In early November, an Ontario court placed Traynor Ridge and the funds it manages in receivership after the sudden death of its sole director, as the provincial securities regulator probes millions of dollars of trading losses incurred by brokers.

The Toronto-based alternative investment management firm managed three prospectus-exempt funds known as the TR1 Funds, according to its website.

