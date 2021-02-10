Canada's Arc Resources to merge with Seven Generations in all-stock deal

US Markets
Canadia's ARC Resources Ltd and Seven Generations Energy Ltd said on Wednesday they have entered a C$8.1 billion ($6.38 billion) all-stock merger agreement that would create the country's third-largest natural gas producer.

The deal is expected to be immediately accretive on a free funds flow and net asset value per share basis to all shareholders, the companies said in a statement.

($1 = 1.2704 Canadian dollars)

