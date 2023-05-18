Canada's antitrust regulator sues Cineplex over misleading ticket prices

OTTAWA, May 18 (Reuters) - Canada's competition regulator said on Thursday it was suing Cineplex Inc CGX.TO for allegedly advertising movie tickets at a lower price than what many consumers actually have to pay.

Competition Bureau Canada is alleging Cineplex is breaking the law by adding an additional fee that raises the price of its tickets purchased online, according to a statement from the regulator.

