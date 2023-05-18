News & Insights

US Markets

Canada's antitrust regulator sues Cineplex over misleading ticket prices

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

May 18, 2023 — 04:27 pm EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, May 18 (Reuters) - Canada's competition regulator said on Thursday it was suing Cineplex Inc CGX.TO for allegedly advertising movie tickets at a lower price than what many consumers actually have to pay.

Competition Bureau Canada is alleging Cineplex is breaking the law by adding an additional fee that raises the price of its tickets purchased online, according to a statement from the regulator.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa Editing by Chris Reese)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.