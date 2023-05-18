News & Insights

Markets

Canada's antitrust regulator sues Cineplex over alleged misleading ticket prices

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

May 18, 2023 — 05:08 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

(Adds competition commissioner's statement in paragraph 2, details on allegations in paragraph 4 & 5)

May 18 (Reuters) - Canada's competition regulator said on Thursday it was suing Cineplex Inc for allegedly advertising movie tickets at a lower price than what many consumers actually have to pay.

"We're taking action against Cineplex because misleading tactics like drip pricing only serve to deceive and harm consumers," said Commissioner of Competition Matthew Boswell.

Cineplex did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Competition Bureau Canada alleged that Cineplex was breaking the law by adding an additional fee that raises the price of its tickets purchased online, according to a statement from the regulator.

The bureau said Cineplex introduced the online booking fee in June 2022 and it has generated significant revenue for the company.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa and Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese and Shinjini Ganguli) ((ismail.shakil@tr.com;)) Keywords: CINEPLEX CANADA/ (UPDATE 1, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.