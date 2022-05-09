Markets
T

Canada's antitrust agency seeks to block Rogers-Shaw $16 bln merger

Contributors
Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canada's antitrust agency is seeking to block Rogers Communications Inc's $16 billion deal to buy Shaw Communications Inc on the grounds that it would lead to less competition in the wireless industry.

Adds details and shares

May 9 (Reuters) - Canada's antitrust agency is seeking to block Rogers Communications Inc's RCIb.TO $16 billion deal to buy Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO on the grounds that it would lead to less competition in the wireless industry.

Rogers offered to buy Shaw for C$40.50 per share last year to create the country's second-largest telecom company and take on rivals Telus Corp T.TO and BCE Inc BCE.TO in a highly competitive market.

"Eliminating Shaw would remove a strong, independent competitor in Canada's wireless market – one that has driven down prices, made data more accessible, and offered innovative services to its customers," Commissioner of Competition Matthew Boswell said on Monday.

The news sent shares of Shaw Communications tumbling 7.7% in afternoon trading, while those of Rogers fell 3.5%.

Both, Rogers and Shaw did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment on the Competition Bureau's statement.

The two companies have offered to address competition concerns by divesting Shaw's Freedom Mobile business, the country's fourth-largest wireless carrier.

"Although there is still a strong probability that the transaction can ultimately get done, one has to concede that deal risk has risen meaningfully," Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige said.

The companies have extended the closure of the deal by a month to July 31.

A report in the Globe and Mail newspaper on Friday said Rogers had asked telecom firm Quebecor Inc QBRb.TO to join a bid for Shaw's Freedom Mobile.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Anil D'Silva)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

T BCE

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular