US Markets

Canada's annual inflation rate stays at just 0.1%, well below Bank of Canada target

Contributor
David Ljunggren Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Canada's annual inflation rate remained at 0.1% in August as rising food prices were offset by lower gasoline costs, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday, underlining how much damage the coronavirus outbreak has done.

By David Ljunggren

OTTAWA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate remained at 0.1% in August as rising food prices were offset by lower gasoline costs, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday, underlining how much damage the coronavirus outbreak has done.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast the rate would rise to 0.4%, far below the Bank of Canada's 2% target. The central bank has made clear rates will remain at record low levels for at least two more years.

"We still have the economy running well below capacity, the unemployment rate is still over 10%, so the Bank of Canada's focus isn't going to be on inflation for a while," said Nathan Janzen, a senior Royal Bank of Canada economist.

Gas prices fell 11.1% in August on a year-over-year basis, following a 14.9% decrease in July. The prices for food and shelter - which together account for almost half of the overall index - rose by 1.8% and 1.5% respectively.

The three core measures of inflation were little changed. The common measure, which the central bank says is the best gauge of the economy's underperformance, rose to 1.5% from 1.3%.

"It is still a story of there's a lot of slack in the economy," said Andrew Kelvin, chief Canada strategist at TD Securities. The Canadian dollar held onto earlier gains after the releases, trading at C$1.3164 to the U.S. dollar, or 76.0 U.S. cents.

The Bank of Canada said last week that it was still too soon to start talking about an exit from monetary stimulus and predicted the pace of recovery would start to slow.

"(The Bank) is still of the view that spare capacity and the pandemic shock will have lagging influences longer than a few months, so they will still be cautious," said Derek Holt, vice president of capital markets economics at Scotiabank.

Graphic - Canada economic snapshot:http://tmsnrt.rs/2e8hNWV

(Additional reporting by Fergal Smith and Jeff Lewis in Toronto and Dale Smith in Ottawa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((david.ljunggren@thomsonreuters.com; +1 613 235 6745; fax +1 613 235 5890; Reuters Messaging: david.ljunggren.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular