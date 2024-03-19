News & Insights

US Markets

Canada's annual inflation rate slows to 2.8% in February

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

March 19, 2024 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

   OTTAWA, March 19 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 2.8% in February on lower year-over-year prices for cellular service, as well as food purchased from stores, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
   Analysts had expected annual inflation to rise to 3.1% from 2.9% in January.

  

                                       Percent changes             
                             Month-on-month        Year-on-year
                               Feb      Jan         Feb     Jan
    CPI - all items           +0.3      0.0        +2.8    +2.9
    CPI - common               n/a      n/a        +3.1    +3.3
    CPI - median               n/a      n/a        +3.1    +3.3
    CPI - trim                 n/a      n/a        +3.2    +3.4
    Bank of Canada core       +0.1     +0.1        +2.1    +2.4
    All items ex food/energy  +0.2     -0.1        +2.8    +3.1
    Goods                     +0.3      0.0        +1.2    +1.3
    Services                  +0.4      0.0        +4.2    +4.2
    Energy                    +2.8     -1.1        +1.3    -2.7

    Seasonally adjusted       +0.1     -0.1         n/a     n/a
    Core CPI, SA              -0.1      0.0         n/a     n/a

  
  

   NOTE: Analysts in a Reuters survey had forecast February CPI to be up 3.1% annualized, and to be up 0.6% on the month.  
   (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Ismail Shakil)
 ((ismail.shakil@tr.com))

Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/INFLATION

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.