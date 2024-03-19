Canada's annual inflation rate slows to 2.8% in February

OTTAWA, March 19 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 2.8% in February on lower year-over-year prices for cellular service, as well as food purchased from stores, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday. Analysts had expected annual inflation to rise to 3.1% from 2.9% in January. Percent changes Month-on-month Year-on-year Feb Jan Feb Jan CPI - all items +0.3 0.0 +2.8 +2.9 CPI - common n/a n/a +3.1 +3.3 CPI - median n/a n/a +3.1 +3.3 CPI - trim n/a n/a +3.2 +3.4 Bank of Canada core +0.1 +0.1 +2.1 +2.4 All items ex food/energy +0.2 -0.1 +2.8 +3.1 Goods +0.3 0.0 +1.2 +1.3 Services +0.4 0.0 +4.2 +4.2 Energy +2.8 -1.1 +1.3 -2.7 Seasonally adjusted +0.1 -0.1 n/a n/a Core CPI, SA -0.1 0.0 n/a n/a NOTE: Analysts in a Reuters survey had forecast February CPI to be up 3.1% annualized, and to be up 0.6% on the month. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Ismail Shakil) ((ismail.shakil@tr.com)) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/INFLATION

